Okabena Investment Services Inc. Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,094 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 16,697 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sfam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $101.77 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $102.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.23. The company has a market cap of $176.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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