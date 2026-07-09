Oklo Inc. $OKLO Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report) by 1,184.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,372 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 103,623 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Oklo worth $8,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Oklo by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 345,237 shares of the company's stock worth $24,774,000 after purchasing an additional 180,377 shares during the last quarter. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oklo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Oklo by 740.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Oklo by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 259,726 shares of the company's stock worth $18,638,000 after buying an additional 48,953 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Oklo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKLO opened at $47.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.14. Oklo Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.88 and a 1 year high of $193.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 10,548 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $612,205.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,099,597. The trade was a 22.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $3,168,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,008,942.40. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 683,629 shares of company stock worth $43,902,208. Insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Oklo in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Oklo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oklo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Oklo from $135.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oklo has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $84.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oklo

Oklo Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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