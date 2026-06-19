Oklo Inc. $OKLO Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,511 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,236 shares during the quarter. Oklo accounts for approximately 0.3% of Virtu Financial LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Oklo worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oklo by 298.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Oklo by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,625 shares of the company's stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth $2,177,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Oklo by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,474,993 shares of the company's stock worth $387,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Oklo by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 345,237 shares of the company's stock worth $24,774,000 after purchasing an additional 180,377 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Oklo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Insider Transactions at Oklo

In other news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 73,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $5,000,202.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 397,642 shares in the company, valued at $27,206,665.64. This trade represents a 15.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $7,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 656,483 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,080,178.37. This trade represents a 17.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 699,971 shares of company stock valued at $44,221,357 in the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oklo Price Performance

Shares of OKLO stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.15. Oklo Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.88 and a 1-year high of $193.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -72.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Oklo from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Craig Hallum reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on Oklo from $129.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Oklo from $135.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Oklo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oklo presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.78.

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Oklo Company Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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