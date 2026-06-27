OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI - Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,165 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 83,059 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.25% of Bath & Body Works worth $9,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,445,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $229,834,000 after buying an additional 6,523,960 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2,204.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,174,370 shares of the company's stock worth $133,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949,796 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $55,504,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $54,785,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 86.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,399,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company's stock.

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Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI opened at $22.93 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.28.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 45.34% and a net margin of 10.03%.The business's revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bath & Body Works's payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBWI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

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