OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 55,288 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 55,288 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN's holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $16,613,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 119.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $79,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,773 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 171,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 57,777 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,373,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $468,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,927 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,298,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

Get Pfizer alerts: Sign Up

Key Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. HSBC raised their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Argus upgraded Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $23.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $26.30.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Pfizer's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pfizer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pfizer wasn't on the list.

While Pfizer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here