OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,453 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 22,343 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,473,272,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8,718.3% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 51,952,421 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $400,190,000 after purchasing an additional 51,363,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,289,151 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,256,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,407 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 110.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,406,442 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,259,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,320,905 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $3,876,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its price target on Cisco to $130 from $125 and reiterated an Overweight rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in upside from current levels. Benzinga

KeyCorp raised its price target on Cisco to $130 from $125 and reiterated an rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: New coverage highlighted Cisco’s growing role in AI infrastructure, including Acacia/800G optics orders and broader demand tied to AI data center spending, which supports the long-term growth story. Article

New coverage highlighted Cisco’s growing role in AI infrastructure, including Acacia/800G optics orders and broader demand tied to AI data center spending, which supports the long-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Rafay Systems said it expanded its Elevate AI infrastructure ecosystem with growing relationships including Cisco, reinforcing Cisco’s visibility in the AI and cloud-native infrastructure market. Article

Rafay Systems said it expanded its Elevate AI infrastructure ecosystem with growing relationships including Cisco, reinforcing Cisco’s visibility in the AI and cloud-native infrastructure market. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary noted Cisco has outperformed some competitors despite a weaker trading session, suggesting relative resilience rather than a major new catalyst. Article

Recent commentary noted Cisco has outperformed some competitors despite a weaker trading session, suggesting relative resilience rather than a major new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Several market-wrap and valuation pieces described Cisco as a hold or a value stock after its strong run, which may be tempering near-term enthusiasm even as fundamentals remain solid. Article

Several market-wrap and valuation pieces described Cisco as a hold or a value stock after its strong run, which may be tempering near-term enthusiasm even as fundamentals remain solid. Negative Sentiment: Shares were recently weaker than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting some profit-taking after the stock’s sharp rally. Article

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $118.97 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $109.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.75 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,790,030.13. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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