OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,164 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 6,996 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,897,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $13,789,615,000 after buying an additional 360,071 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,476,462 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,023,795,000 after purchasing an additional 638,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,677,981 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,103,196,000 after purchasing an additional 323,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,089,803,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 8,614,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,087,878,000 after purchasing an additional 234,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.3%

COF opened at $204.34 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $174.24 and a 52 week high of $259.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $127.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $314,052.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Capital One Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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