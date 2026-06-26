OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,895 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 19,346 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.10% of Crown worth $10,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 45.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company's stock.

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Crown Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE CCK opened at $109.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $116.62. The company's fifty day moving average price is $99.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company's revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Crown's payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crown from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $120.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Crown

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 436,070 shares in the company, valued at $45,787,350. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $3,163,875 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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