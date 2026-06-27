OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,385 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,411 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $4,664,783,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,104.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 9,521,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,364,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731,126 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,231.0% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 3,549,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $508,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock worth $34,030,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,460,939 shares of the company's stock worth $782,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $149.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock's fifty day moving average is $145.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

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