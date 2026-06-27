OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases Shares of 28,115 Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,944,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,423,424 shares of the company's stock worth $2,569,357,000 after buying an additional 55,521 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 76,352.6% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,423,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743,787 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,582,897 shares of the company's stock worth $580,945,000 after acquiring an additional 354,763 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,572,358 shares of the company's stock worth $578,576,000 after acquiring an additional 777,414 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Zscaler by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,604 shares of the company's stock worth $525,774,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Zscaler News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Zscaler this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zscaler announced a multi-year partnership with Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, which will use Zscaler’s Zero Trust Exchange platform to secure sensitive design, strategy, and race data. Article Title

Zscaler announced a multi-year partnership with Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, which will use Zscaler’s Zero Trust Exchange platform to secure sensitive design, strategy, and race data. Positive Sentiment: Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhry highlighted AI as a major cybersecurity opportunity, reinforcing the company’s positioning in a fast-growing market. Article Title

Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhry highlighted AI as a major cybersecurity opportunity, reinforcing the company’s positioning in a fast-growing market. Positive Sentiment: Another report said AI could create the biggest cybersecurity opportunity in years, which supports the investment case for Zscaler’s AI-era security platform. Article Title

Another report said AI could create the biggest cybersecurity opportunity in years, which supports the investment case for Zscaler’s AI-era security platform. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary noted Zscaler had only a modest post-earnings move, suggesting traders are still assessing the company’s near-term outlook. Article Title

Market commentary noted Zscaler had only a modest post-earnings move, suggesting traders are still assessing the company’s near-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP said it is investigating claims on behalf of Zscaler investors, which may add headline risk but does not by itself confirm wrongdoing. Article Title

Pomerantz LLP said it is investigating claims on behalf of Zscaler investors, which may add headline risk but does not by itself confirm wrongdoing. Negative Sentiment: Zscaler CFO Kevin Rubin sold 3,000 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which can still weigh on sentiment even though the sale was routine. Article Title

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $132.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of -275.54, a PEG ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 0.97. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $141.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.63 and a 1 year high of $336.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.The company had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,204,942.22. This trade represents a 6.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,146 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $397,748.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 69,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,769,943.38. The trade was a 4.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 15,644 shares of company stock worth $1,960,287 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZS. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $213.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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