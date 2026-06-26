OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,698 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 12,962 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN's holdings in CVS Health were worth $22,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 407.2% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $187,345,164.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,213,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,842,501.45. This represents a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $104.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $104.94. The stock has a market cap of $133.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company's 50 day moving average is $91.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.24.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Argus raised their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.28.

View Our Latest Report on CVS Health

CVS Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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