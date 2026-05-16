OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 15,676 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,734 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 15,676 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Stock Down 4.4%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $225.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $129.16 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $192.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 0.82%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Reuters article

Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Positive Sentiment: UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Proactive Investors article American Banking News article

UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Positive Sentiment: Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Seeking Alpha article Investopedia article

Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. CNBC article

Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. Negative Sentiment: The broader semiconductor complex sold off today, and some articles noted that Nvidia’s China opportunity is still not fully secured because approvals, deliveries, and Chinese domestic-chip competition remain uncertain. Benzinga article CNBC article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair set a $300.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $276.56.

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NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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