OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 34,986 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,267 shares of the company's stock after selling 34,986 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN's holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $972,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,016.7% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $144.86 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $147.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $131.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.68.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Citigroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

More Citigroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on C. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $137.79.

Read Our Latest Report on Citigroup

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,527,908.20. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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