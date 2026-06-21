Old North State Trust LLC Has $2.76 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,085 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.6% of Old North State Trust LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Old North State Trust LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $2,430,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $976,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,648 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $961,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Finally, Boyer Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $648,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $462.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $406.96 and a 200-day moving average of $358.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $206.20 and a 52-week high of $465.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lipen Yuan purchased 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $75,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,040. This trade represents a 33.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,496 shares of company stock valued at $248,737. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

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