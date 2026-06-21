Old North State Trust LLC Purchases Shares of 4,808 The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,808 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $104.00 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.71.

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Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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