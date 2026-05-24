OLD Republic International Corp Buys 110,000 Shares of FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

OLD Republic International Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE - Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 631,500 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp owned 0.11% of FirstEnergy worth $28,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 43,334 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,178 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at FirstEnergy

In related news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $364,827.84. This represents a 29.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 26,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,365,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 119,552 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,089,978.88. The trade was a 18.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,532. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average of $47.51. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.86%.The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FE. TD Cowen raised FirstEnergy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered FirstEnergy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $51.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FirstEnergy

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. NYSE: FE is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company's primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy's service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy's core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

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