OLD Republic International Corp Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

OLD Republic International Corp lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 809,700 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 398,900 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 2.5% of OLD Republic International Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. OLD Republic International Corp's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $62,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 418.0% in the 4th quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 518 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $316,438.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 180,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,730,312.97. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $134,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 156,693 shares in the company, valued at $12,076,329.51. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 32,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,587 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $120.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.52. The company has a market cap of $474.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $120.79.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. Cisco Systems's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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