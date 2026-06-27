OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $3.65 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 3,691.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,915 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 36,915 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora's holdings in Netflix were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 912.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 927.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $16,574,986,000 after acquiring an additional 159,578,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 892.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $9,305,336,000 after acquiring an additional 89,558,684 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Netflix by 859.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,376,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80,025,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 903.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,349,973 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,002,414,000 after acquiring an additional 76,840,318 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $33,244,599.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $338,721.80. The trade was a 98.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,349,019 shares of company stock valued at $123,105,721. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $73.81 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.86 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The stock has a market cap of $310.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business's 50 day moving average is $85.69 and its 200-day moving average is $89.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seaport Research Partners raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Phillip Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.26.

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Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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