Oldfield Partners LLP Invests $53.80 Million in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA)

Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 609,824 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $53,799,000. Lear comprises about 15.7% of Oldfield Partners LLP's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP owned approximately 1.14% of Lear as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 3.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lear by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,573 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 617,624 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $54,487,000 after buying an additional 53,694 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Lear during the first quarter valued at about $863,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 1,107.7% during the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 28,031 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 25,710 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,187 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $110,224.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 84 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,800.24. This represents a 93.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lear from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Lear from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lear from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lear from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lear from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $113.64.

Lear Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of LEA opened at $99.37 on Friday. Lear Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $125.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $96.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.24. Lear had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Lear's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

