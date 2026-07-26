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OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd Sells 1,240,082 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR $YMM

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Full Truck Alliance logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT reduced its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 8.3% in the first quarter, selling 1,240,082 shares and leaving it with 13,767,769 shares worth about $114.3 million. The stock still makes up about 12.1% of the fund’s portfolio, its second-largest holding.
  • Other major institutional investors also held large positions, and overall 39.02% of Full Truck Alliance’s stock is owned by institutions. Recent moves included buying by FIL Ltd, Invesco, Schroder Investment Management Group, Vanguard, and Krane Funds Advisors.
  • Analyst sentiment remains constructive: JPMorgan upgraded the stock to overweight, Bank of America initiated coverage with a buy rating, and the consensus target price is about $11.04. Full Truck Alliance closed at $9.22, below that average target.
  • Five stocks we like better than Full Truck Alliance.

OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd cut its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM - Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,767,769 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,240,082 shares during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance accounts for about 12.1% of OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd owned about 1.32% of Full Truck Alliance worth $114,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 64,382,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $690,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,793 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,272,671 shares of the company's stock worth $625,266,000 after buying an additional 4,049,322 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,859,035 shares of the company's stock worth $513,527,000 after buying an additional 14,525,984 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,004,634 shares of the company's stock valued at $354,140,000 after buying an additional 461,147 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 32,100,736 shares of the company's stock valued at $344,441,000 after buying an additional 3,935,263 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YMM shares. Nomura set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered Full Truck Alliance from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Full Truck Alliance from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Full Truck Alliance has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $11.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YMM

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.31. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $14.07.

Full Truck Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 201.0%. Full Truck Alliance's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

About Full Truck Alliance

(Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance NYSE: YMM operates a leading digital freight platform in China, connecting shippers with a vast network of independent truck drivers. The company’s core offering centers on load matching, enabling cargo owners to find suitable carriers quickly through a mobile and web-based interface. By streamlining the booking process, Full Truck Alliance helps reduce downtime and improves overall asset utilization for both shippers and drivers.

The platform features real-time route optimization, electronic waybills, digital payment solutions and in-app communication tools.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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