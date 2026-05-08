Olstein Capital Management L.P. Buys 12,000 Shares of onsemi $ON

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in onsemi were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in onsemi by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in onsemi by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,264 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in onsemi by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,334 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in onsemi by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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onsemi Price Performance

Shares of ON opened at $100.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 71.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.94. onsemi has a 52-week low of $38.69 and a 52-week high of $105.90. The business's 50 day moving average price is $71.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.87.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other onsemi news, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $358,708.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 173,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,205,235.81. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,015,610 shares in the company, valued at $74,159,842.20. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,114 shares of company stock worth $11,282,308. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ON. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of onsemi in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of onsemi in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on onsemi from $73.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, onsemi currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on onsemi

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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