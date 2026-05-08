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Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Constellation Brands logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Olstein Capital Management boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 26.3%, buying 7,500 shares to hold 36,000 shares valued at about $4,967,000.
  • Constellation reported quarterly EPS of $1.90 (vs. $1.71 expected) and revenue of $1.92B (down 11.3% YoY), and raised its quarterly dividend to $1.03 (annualized $4.12, ~2.7% yield).
  • Analysts' consensus is a Moderate Buy with an average target of $176.30; the stock trades near $150 with a market cap of about $25.9 billion and ~77% institutional ownership.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ - Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 713.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 309 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.4%

Constellation Brands stock opened at $150.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $126.45 and a 12-month high of $196.91. The firm's fifty day moving average is $154.20 and its 200 day moving average is $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.19. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands's previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Constellation Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STZ

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company's beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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