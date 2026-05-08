Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,000 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 153.3% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $940,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $1,392,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $23,707,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total transaction of $10,943,868.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,627,546.94. The trade was a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,302 shares of company stock worth $39,938,686. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $926.76.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.3%

GS stock opened at $924.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $272.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business's 50-day moving average is $870.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $871.13. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $558.21 and a fifty-two week high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.12 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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