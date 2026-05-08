Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 37,000 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 3.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,322,758 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,909,748,000 after acquiring an additional 989,189 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,130,519 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,105,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,467 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,252,689 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $868,986,000 after acquiring an additional 748,831 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $640,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,001,245 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $365,897,000 after purchasing an additional 302,140 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on GM shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on General Motors from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $94.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

More General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Trading Down 0.3%

GM opened at $78.47 on Friday. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.09 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company's 50 day moving average price is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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