Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 62,000 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 62,000 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies comprises about 1.9% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.19% of Sensata Technologies worth $9,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 659.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 244.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 155,200.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company's stock.

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Sensata Technologies Trading Down 3.1%

NYSE ST opened at $44.33 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $45.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 143.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $934.80 million for the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 1.28%. Research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Sensata Technologies's payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,913 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $101,110.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 72,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,528,345.82. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,889 shares of company stock valued at $280,345 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ST. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.10.

View Our Latest Report on Sensata Technologies

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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