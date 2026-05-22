Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,370 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 46,740 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,152,368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,779,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,591,873 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $534,792,000 after purchasing an additional 671,473 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 101.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,944,921 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $208,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,877 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,211,183 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $177,790,000 after purchasing an additional 107,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,761,216 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $158,799,000 after purchasing an additional 239,134 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $48.26 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.70 and a 1-year high of $49.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 51.14%.The company had revenue of $322.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $264.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Omega Healthcare Investors's dividend payout ratio is presently 129.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on OHI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $49.00.

View Our Latest Report on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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