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OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 105,300 Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Celsius logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • OMERS Administration Corp increased its Celsius Holdings stake by 84.1%, purchasing 105,300 additional shares to own 230,530 shares valued at approximately $8.18 million. Institutional investors collectively hold 60.95% of CELH.
  • Wall Street remains broadly positive, with 21 analysts rating CELH a Buy and four assigning a Hold rating. The stock has a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $58.65, despite recently opening near $27.12.
  • Celsius reported first-quarter revenue of $782.62 million, up 137.7% year over year, while EPS of $0.41 exceeded estimates of $0.29. CEO John Fieldly and director Hal Kravitz also purchased shares in May.
  • Interested in Celsius? Here are five stocks we like better.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report) by 84.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,530 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 105,300 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Celsius worth $8,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Celsius by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,666 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 113,840 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Celsius by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,166 shares of the company's stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 433,241 shares of the company's stock worth $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 53,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CELH. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on Celsius and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Celsius from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price objective on Celsius and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $58.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CELH

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH opened at $27.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business's 50 day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.54 and a 52 week high of $66.74.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. Celsius had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business had revenue of $782.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $763.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Fieldly acquired 8,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $248,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 937,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,526,174.40. This trade represents a 0.91% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hal Kravitz bought 8,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.73 per share, with a total value of $249,732.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 227,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,753,407.34. The trade was a 3.84% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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