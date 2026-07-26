OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 1,064,471 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 1,097.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161,456 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 1,064,471 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Ingersoll Rand worth $93,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $407,915,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,791,309 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,726,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 52,353,914 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,147,878,000 after buying an additional 2,351,781 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,297,000. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,878,349 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $307,243,000 after buying an additional 1,628,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Evercore set a $84.00 price target on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.86.

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Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $84.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.17. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.07 and a 12 month high of $100.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.56 and a 200-day moving average of $82.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 7.54%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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