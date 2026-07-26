OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 143,345 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 98.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,024 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 143,345 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.08% of Intuitive Surgical worth $133,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 50,697 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $23,371,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,327 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Unio Capital LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 14.4% in the first quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 66,238 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $30,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $337.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46. The business's fifty day moving average is $406.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $328.57 and a 52 week high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 28.45%.The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total transaction of $169,656.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,426,080.80. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total transaction of $236,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 239 shares of the company's stock, valued at $113,156.94. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $469.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays set a $651.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $366.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $750.00 to $685.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $523.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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