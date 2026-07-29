OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 15,400 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. $PARR

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR - Free Report) by 88.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,863 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.07% of Par Pacific worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the company's stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 11,013 shares of the company's stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 6.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,847 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Par Pacific from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Par Pacific from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Par Pacific from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Par Pacific from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PARR

Par Pacific Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $79.34 on Wednesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.83 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The firm's 50-day moving average is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average is $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.22). Par Pacific had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 18.6 EPS for the current year.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc NYSE: PARR is a diversified downstream energy company engaged in the refining, marketing and logistics of petroleum products. Through its subsidiaries, Par Pacific operates the Par Hawaii Refinery on the island of Oʻahu, which processes crude oil into transportation fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as asphalt, petroleum coke and sulfur. In the Rocky Mountain region, the company owns and operates the Salt Lake City Refinery in Utah and associated logistics infrastructure, including pipelines and storage terminals, to support both crude supply and product distribution.

In marketing its refined products, Par Pacific maintains a network of branded and unbranded wholesale accounts across Hawaii and the U.S.

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