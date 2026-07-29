OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 2,790 Shares of MSCI Inc $MSCI

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,621 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in MSCI were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 341.7% in the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $615.00 price target on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $742.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $655.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $690.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $709.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $580.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $596.45 and a 200-day moving average of $576.65. MSCI Inc has a fifty-two week low of $501.08 and a fifty-two week high of $644.77.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.71 million. MSCI had a net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 19.58 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. MSCI's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.86%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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