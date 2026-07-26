OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 36,845 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 207.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,631 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 36,845 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $17,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $2,215,516,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,715,095 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,634,734,000 after buying an additional 2,912,666 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 44.8% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 6,215,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,507,740,000 after buying an additional 1,922,302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 29.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,829,931 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,186,714,000 after buying an additional 1,091,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3,456.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,059,726 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $287,398,000 after buying an additional 1,029,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $441.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ ADI opened at $371.86 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $218.37 and a one year high of $445.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $181.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock's 50-day moving average is $401.93 and its 200-day moving average is $360.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.Analog Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.83, for a total value of $389,830.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,295,536.77. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,776. This represents a 23.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,858 shares of company stock valued at $42,062,730. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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