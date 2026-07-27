OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires New Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,464 shares of the mining company's stock, valued at approximately $12,436,000.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Themes Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.4% in the first quarter. Themes Management Co LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Van Diest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the mining company's stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,103,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Agnico Eagle announced a C$60 million investment in Cadillac Mines, taking an 11% position in the company. Investors may view this as a strategic move to expand exposure to the Abitibi gold district and to support future growth opportunities. Agnico Eagle Announces Investment in Cadillac Mines Corporation

Agnico Eagle announced a C$60 million investment in Cadillac Mines, taking an 11% position in the company. Investors may view this as a strategic move to expand exposure to the Abitibi gold district and to support future growth opportunities. Positive Sentiment: The Cadillac Mines IPO was upsized, suggesting strong demand around the deal and potentially validating Agnico Eagle’s decision to buy in early. That could be seen as a constructive capital allocation move if the project advances successfully. Cadillac Mines Upsizes IPO to $385 Million as Agnico Eagle Takes 11% Position

The Cadillac Mines IPO was upsized, suggesting strong demand around the deal and potentially validating Agnico Eagle’s decision to buy in early. That could be seen as a constructive capital allocation move if the project advances successfully. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on upcoming Q2 results and Wall Street metric previews, which keeps attention on Agnico Eagle’s operating performance, costs, and cash flow, but these pieces did not provide a fresh earnings result.

Several articles focused on upcoming Q2 results and Wall Street metric previews, which keeps attention on Agnico Eagle’s operating performance, costs, and cash flow, but these pieces did not provide a fresh earnings result. Negative Sentiment: Analysts have cut earnings estimates for 2026 as gold prices retreat, raising concerns that softer bullion prices could pressure Agnico Eagle’s growth assumptions and margins. Do Agnico Eagle Mines’ Earnings Cuts Reveal Fragility In Its Gold Price Assumptions?

Analysts have cut earnings estimates for 2026 as gold prices retreat, raising concerns that softer bullion prices could pressure Agnico Eagle’s growth assumptions and margins. Negative Sentiment: Technical and sentiment-focused coverage from Zacks labeled AEM a “Bear of the Day” and said the stock is facing a weaker outlook, which may add to near-term caution among traders. Bear of the Day: Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE:AEM opened at $145.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $122.32 and a 1-year high of $255.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.21. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines's revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Scotia cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $280.00 to $278.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $285.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $302.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $210.00 to $188.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $230.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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