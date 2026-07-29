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OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires Shares of 19,505 Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Johnson Controls International logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • OMERS Administration Corp. acquired 19,505 shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter, valued at approximately $2.55 million. Institutional investors collectively own 90.05% of the company.
  • Johnson Controls reported quarterly revenue of $6.14 billion and earnings per share of $1.19. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40, equivalent to a 1.1% annualized yield.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive overall, with a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $152.85, although recent insider selling included significant share sales by two vice presidents.
  • Five stocks we like better than Johnson Controls International.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,505 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company's stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 120.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,359 shares of the company's stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,633. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $140.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.53. The stock has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $102.09 and a 12 month high of $151.18.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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