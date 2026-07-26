OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires Shares of 580,000 Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 580,000 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $59,507,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.10% of Canadian National Railway at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 19,809 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,233 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Canadian National Railway News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Canadian National Railway this week:

Positive Sentiment: CNI posted second-quarter earnings of $2.08 per share, well above the $1.39 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 11.3% year over year, signaling stronger operational performance. Article Title

CNI posted second-quarter earnings of $2.08 per share, well above the $1.39 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 11.3% year over year, signaling stronger operational performance. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 guidance and increased its volume outlook, which suggests management expects demand trends and network utilization to remain supportive. Article Title

The company raised its 2026 guidance and increased its volume outlook, which suggests management expects demand trends and network utilization to remain supportive. Positive Sentiment: CN also announced a quarterly dividend of C$0.915 per share, reinforcing its capital-return profile for income-focused investors. Article Title

CN also announced a quarterly dividend of C$0.915 per share, reinforcing its capital-return profile for income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: CN and Union Pacific announced an agreement to improve North American rail connectivity, which could create new cross-border service opportunities and expand customer access. Article Title

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $129.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $120.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.64. Canadian National Railway Company has a twelve month low of $90.74 and a twelve month high of $131.55.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 27.22%.Canadian National Railway's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Canadian National Railway's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Susquehanna reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial set a $124.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNI

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

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