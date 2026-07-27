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OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Boosts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Air Products and Chemicals logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • OMERS Administration Corp increased its Air Products and Chemicals stake by 115% in the first quarter, bringing its holdings to 17,106 shares valued at approximately $4.97 million. Institutional investors collectively own 81.66% of APD.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, with APD carrying a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.88. Several firms recently raised their price targets, including Wells Fargo to $340 and Mizuho to $345.
  • Air Products exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $3.20 in earnings per share and $3.17 billion in revenue, while revenue rose 8.8% year over year. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.81 per share, equivalent to a 2.4% annualized yield.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Air Products and Chemicals.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 115.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,106 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,063,906,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,792,580 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,160,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922,567 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth $607,601,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,694,659 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $665,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,378 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 644.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,031,306 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $281,258,000 after purchasing an additional 892,793 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $326.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APD

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total value of $824,404.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,037.12. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $298.57 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.11 and a 1 year high of $314.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $289.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.68. The firm has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.14. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.91%.The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.81 per share. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.61%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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