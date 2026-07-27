OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Boosts Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 89.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,833 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,516 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HWM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,365,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,765,280,000 after buying an additional 400,767 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,632,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,409,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,307,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,316,277,000 after acquiring an additional 221,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,793,698,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,533,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,134,398,000 after acquiring an additional 39,873 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HWM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $303.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $340.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $293.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HWM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $289.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.07, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.45 and a 1 year high of $293.00.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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