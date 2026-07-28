OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Boosts Stock Position in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR - Free Report) by 111.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,060 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,046 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Baker Hughes by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,409,438 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,796,586,000 after purchasing an additional 937,614 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,005.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 49,353,310 shares of the company's stock worth $2,247,550,000 after buying an additional 44,887,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,213,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,189,194,000 after buying an additional 204,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,491,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Baker Hughes by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,933,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $725,616,000 after purchasing an additional 956,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 5,088 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $326,751.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 15,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,027,327.34. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 181,411 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $10,599,844.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 703,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,102,232.92. The trade was a 20.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 367,910 shares of company stock worth $22,420,797. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Baker Hughes News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Baker Hughes this week:

Positive Sentiment: Baker Hughes reported adjusted second-quarter EPS of $0.64 , topping the $0.49 consensus estimate, while revenue of $6.74 billion exceeded expectations by $230 million and rose 2.4% year over year. Baker Hughes earnings report

Baker Hughes reported adjusted second-quarter EPS of , topping the $0.49 consensus estimate, while revenue of exceeded expectations by $230 million and rose 2.4% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The Industrial & Energy Technology segment was the primary growth driver. Second-quarter orders reached $10.5 billion , including $7.1 billion from IET, while total remaining performance obligations reached $40.1 billion, supported by a record $37.1 billion IET backlog. Baker Hughes second-quarter results

The Industrial & Energy Technology segment was the primary growth driver. Second-quarter orders reached , including $7.1 billion from IET, while total remaining performance obligations reached $40.1 billion, supported by a record $37.1 billion IET backlog. Positive Sentiment: The company secured a major LNG technology order from Venture Global for the CP2 expansion in Louisiana, reinforcing its exposure to LNG infrastructure and long-term energy demand. Baker Hughes Venture Global LNG order

The company secured a major LNG technology order from Venture Global for the CP2 expansion in Louisiana, reinforcing its exposure to LNG infrastructure and long-term energy demand. Positive Sentiment: Baker Hughes declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share , payable August 17 to shareholders of record August 7, providing continued income support for investors. Baker Hughes dividend announcement

Baker Hughes declared a quarterly dividend of , payable August 17 to shareholders of record August 7, providing continued income support for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance was approximately $6.9 billion , broadly in line with analyst expectations. The company did not provide a clear EPS guidance figure in the supplied update.

Third-quarter revenue guidance was approximately , broadly in line with analyst expectations. The company did not provide a clear EPS guidance figure in the supplied update. Negative Sentiment: Baker Hughes expects global oil and gas producer spending to decline modestly in 2026, with lower spending in Europe and the Middle East offsetting growth elsewhere. The company also saw unusually heavy put-option activity, signaling increased near-term hedging or bearish speculation. Reuters oil and gas spending outlook

Baker Hughes expects global oil and gas producer spending to decline modestly in 2026, with lower spending in Europe and the Middle East offsetting growth elsewhere. The company also saw unusually heavy put-option activity, signaling increased near-term hedging or bearish speculation. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts view BKR as fairly valued after its rally. Potential volatility from Middle East tensions, commodity prices and the Chart Industries integration could limit further upside despite strong operating momentum.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 5.8%

NASDAQ BKR opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $70.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.05. The stock has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Baker Hughes's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Baker Hughes's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Baker Hughes from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Baker Hughes from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $70.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BKR

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides a broad portfolio of products, services and digital solutions for the oil and gas and industrial markets. Its offerings span oilfield services and equipment — including drilling, evaluation, completion and production technologies — as well as turbomachinery, compressors and related process equipment used in midstream and downstream operations. The company also supplies aftermarket services, field support and integrated solutions designed to improve asset performance and uptime across the energy value chain.

The firm's roots trace back to the merger of Baker International and Hughes Tool Company, and more recently it combined with GE's oil and gas business in 2017 to form Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE); subsequent changes in ownership restored Baker Hughes as an independent publicly traded company.

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