OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Boosts Stock Position in Ball Corporation $BALL

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Free Report) by 287.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,716 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,447 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Ball were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BALL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company's stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 402.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,995 shares of the company's stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 67,289 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 10.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the company's stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $696,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial set a $73.00 target price on Ball and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Ball from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ball

Ball Price Performance

Ball stock opened at $66.84 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.32. Ball Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Ball had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Corporation will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

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