OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Boosts Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,540 shares of the data storage provider's stock after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $9,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $11,326,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 44.2% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 27,003 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $10,579,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.6% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $851.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $190.97 billion, a PE ratio of 80.81 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $893.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $612.46. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $138.30 and a 12 month high of $1,145.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The company's revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. China Renaissance boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $802.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $615.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $898.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on Seagate Technology

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 22,488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.22, for a total transaction of $17,410,659.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,847 shares in the company, valued at $33,173,004.34. The trade was a 34.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.28, for a total transaction of $6,540,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,580.48. This trade represents a 68.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,069 shares of company stock valued at $126,191,753. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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