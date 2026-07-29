OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 10,073 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX - Free Report) by 642.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,640 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1,728.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 128 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore set a $225.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $233.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DGX

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 8,147 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,629,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,000. This trade represents a 37.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO J. E. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $1,941,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 132,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,708,601.22. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE DGX opened at $235.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $166.75 and a twelve month high of $240.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business's fifty day moving average is $204.96 and its 200 day moving average is $198.52.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.30. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 9.18%.The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.050-11.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics's payout ratio is 36.52%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics NYSE: DGX is a leading provider of diagnostic information services that supports clinical decision-making for patients, physicians and healthcare organizations. The company operates a network of clinical laboratories and patient service centers that perform a broad range of laboratory tests and diagnostic assays used in routine care, disease diagnosis, monitoring and screening.

Its services span core clinical laboratory testing, anatomic pathology, molecular and genomic diagnostics, infectious disease testing and toxicology.

Further Reading

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