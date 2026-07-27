OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 20,760 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,265 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 20,760 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $12,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $101.92 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $93.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.33. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.96 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $177.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 38.79%.The firm's revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is 23.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Key Headlines Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $200,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,373,937.38. The trade was a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,520 shares of company stock worth $622,392. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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