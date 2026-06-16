OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 26,500 Shares of DTE Energy Company $DTE

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,194 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in DTE Energy were worth $11,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,604,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,305,533 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,392,888,000 after buying an additional 766,499 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 810.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,595 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $117,895,000 after buying an additional 742,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,015,208 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $134,474,000 after buying an additional 648,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,571,081 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $788,004,000 after buying an additional 602,602 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus upgraded shares of DTE Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DTE Energy

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $895,806.76. This trade represents a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $148.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. DTE Energy Company has a 1-year low of $126.23 and a 1-year high of $154.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company's 50-day moving average is $145.18 and its 200 day moving average is $140.42.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.65%.The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.77%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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