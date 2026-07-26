OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 29,650 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,290 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,650 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 511,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,351,000 after purchasing an additional 147,701 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 105,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,179,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 81,511 shares of the company's stock worth $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 24,010 shares during the last quarter. Indivisible Partners bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Finally, MOR Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $1,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $147.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business's 50-day moving average is $147.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.70. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore set a $162.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.74.

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Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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