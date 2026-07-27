OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 3,291 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,237,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $7,529,752,000 after purchasing an additional 600,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,638,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $5,067,497,000 after purchasing an additional 364,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,687,498,000 after purchasing an additional 37,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $1,089,450,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,172,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,027,923,000 after buying an additional 291,217 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $317.59 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $289.86 and a twelve month high of $379.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.22. The firm has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $380.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $405.00 price objective (up from $391.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $373.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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