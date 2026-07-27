OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 5,764 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 83.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,641 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,606,060 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,269,803,000 after acquiring an additional 383,838 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,441,492 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,189,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,711 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,699 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $624,508,000 after purchasing an additional 295,221 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 796,101 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $387,801,000 after purchasing an additional 341,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,418,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company's stock.

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United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR stock opened at $528.47 on Monday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $272.12 and a fifty-two week high of $609.35. The business's 50-day moving average is $547.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.69. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In related news, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.58, for a total value of $5,785,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,921,276.08. This trade represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 493,833 shares of company stock valued at $275,841,047. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $575.00 to $735.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $648.33.

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About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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