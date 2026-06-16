OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 9,400 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,862 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $313.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $285.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.67. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $152.73 and a one year high of $331.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $269.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $2,708,051.58. Following the sale, the director owned 37,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,528,982.66. This represents a 19.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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