OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) by 96.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,798 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,625,442 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the company's stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company's stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANB Bank raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. ANB Bank now owns 7,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $100.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.82.

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Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:CL opened at $90.74 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52 week low of $74.54 and a 52 week high of $99.33. The stock's fifty day moving average is $90.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 10.04%.The company's revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive's payout ratio is currently 82.49%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

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