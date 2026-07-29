OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Cuts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,749 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 24,088 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in PayPal were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of PayPal by 15,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 460 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company's stock.

Get PayPal alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PayPal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.01.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

PayPal News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $144,587.41. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,762.57. This trade represents a 9.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Frank Keller sold 4,612 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $196,194.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,260.18. This represents a 9.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 8,543 shares of company stock valued at $364,325 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

PayPal Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $58.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $79.21.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. PayPal's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. PayPal's payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PayPal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PayPal wasn't on the list.

While PayPal currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here