OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Grows Holdings in Crh Plc $CRH

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 95.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,121 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,985 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in CRH were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd raised its position in CRH by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd now owns 43,750 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CRH by 680.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,237 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 103,962 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,021,734 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $377,112,000 after purchasing an additional 752,463 shares during the period. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of CRH by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd now owns 98,038 shares of the construction company's stock worth $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 27,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of CRH by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,337,447 shares of the construction company's stock worth $541,313,000 after purchasing an additional 137,048 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CRH from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CRH from $149.00 to $165.60 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered CRH from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $141.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRH

CRH Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:CRH opened at $99.99 on Monday. Crh Plc has a 52 week low of $93.58 and a 52 week high of $131.55. The stock's fifty day moving average is $105.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.07 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.65%.The firm's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. CRH's payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CRH, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CRH wasn't on the list.

While CRH currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here